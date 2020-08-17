Ultralight plane crashes at Lake of Ozarks; pilot survives

CAMDENTON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the pilot of an ultralight plane suffered minor injuries when the plane crashed into the Lake of the Ozarks.

Patrol Sgt. Scott White say the plane went down Monday in the Little Niangua Arm of the lake. The pilot told the patrol he heard the engine cutting out before it quit working. The pilot was able to swim to shore.

The plane sank in 20 feet of water. It was located by sonar and will be recovered later this week.

The accident comes a day after a single-engine plane crashed near the Grand Glaize Airport, killing a couple from Iowa.