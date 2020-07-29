UM curators combine chancellor and president positions

COLUMBIA, Mo.- The head of the four-campus University of Missouri system will continue to lead the flagship campus in Columbia to save money during the coronavirus pandemic.

KMIZ reports that the University of Missouri System Board of Curators voted to combine the positions during a special meeting Tuesday.

Former MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright left Columbia earlier this year after accepting a job at the University of Central Florida.UM President Mun Choi has been acting as the interim chancellor since March 27.

In the meeting, Choi said in order for him to perform duties for both the president and chancellor position, the other chancellors will have to take on higher leadership roles.