UMKC to bring staff and students back to Kansas City campuses in coming weeks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri is extending Phase 1 of reopening through June 15. It was set to expire May 31. The governor says that this will align the reopening with the state of emergency declared in Missouri. It will also help all communities open at the same time. Parson says that some cities and counties are better prepared for Phase 2 than others.

Phase 2 will allow the maximum number of people gathering in one area to shift from 10 people to 50 people. Businesses like restaurants, bars, places of worship, gyms, salons, and community centers may increase business to 50% capacity as long as safe social distancing can be maintained.