UMSL launches business accelerator program geared toward underrepresented entrepreneurs

ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri-St. Louis’ entrepreneurship program, UMSL Accelerate, announced the launch Tuesday of a new business accelerator aimed at supporting founders of emerging companies who come from underrepresented backgrounds and marginalized communities.

It will award six underrepresented founders with $50,000 in non-dilutive capital with sponsorship from Ameren, Edward Jones, Express Scripts and private donors.

“We have a commitment and an opportunity to partner with UMSL Accelerate to invest in underrepresented entrepreneurs across the St. Louis region,” said Ken Cella, principal of client strategies at Edward Jones.

At least to start, six winners will be chosen to enter the program. The application period is open until Oct. 26.

