UMSL moving summer courses to online classes, dropping all online fees

ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri–St. Louis announced on Wednesday that all summer courses will move to online instruction, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to moving classes online, the university is waiving all online course fees. “Whether courses are held online or in person, our goals remain the same, helping students gain the knowledge they need to complete their degrees and succeed after graduation,” said Interim Chancellor and Provost Kristin Sobolik.

The announcement followed the university going to remote teaching, which began March 16, that will continue through the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

There are still no known cases of the virus on campus.