UMSL offers virtual support groups to those recovering from severe COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As the state continues to maneuver through the global pandemic that has taken lives and shaken the economy, the University of Missouri St. Louis is dedicating time and support to those on the long road to recovery.

The university’s psychological sciences department is hosting virtual support groups for those who have had difficult recovery processes after COVID-19 diagnosis.

“We initially came up with the idea because several other rehabilitations were communicating with our clinic director with what they were seeing,” said Ann Steffens, a professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences.

Steffens said they found a need for additional support.

“We focus on numbers of diagnosis and hear from those who have lost loved ones, but what are those recovering dealing with?” Steffens asked. “It takes months and months.”

Steffens said the department reached out to Johns Hopkins University, a prestigious private research university, to receive insight on the national model for helping those “Coping with COVID.”

During the sessions hosted by doctoral students in clinical psychology, there is work done to create daily coping skills and set goals.

“We walk through a number of areas to talk about cognitive symptoms, concentration, memory loss, problem-solving on the spot, and how to recover,” Steffens said.

“The type of work we do, we know both the experience of having COVID-19 and how the challenges of recovery affect your body,” Steffens said. “There are the emotional consequences and emotional consequences that go along with it.”

Family members are also allowed to join in on the conversation free of charge to offer more support.

Steffens said people have shown great interest in hearing other’s stories and experiences with the virus being novel surrounded by uncertainties.

“They can share a bit about what is going well and what their struggles are. Those who have had COVID are interested in hearing stories to connect with and receive support from others who have gone through similar levels of difficulties,” Steffens said.

The group sessions are available to residents of Missouri and Illinois, and patients can pick up and drop sessions as they feel fit.

The psychosocial group meets weekly virtually on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. The fee for the services is based on income with a sliding scale of $5 – $15 per session.

For more information on the program, contact the department at (314)516-5771.