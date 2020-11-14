UMSL program aims to meet demand for nurses

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- Even before the pandemic began nurses have been in high demand, especially as the baby boomer generation ages. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the United States is experiencing a nurse shortage that is only projected to get worse.

The St. Louis area is estimated to have a nurse vacancy rate of more than 10 percent.

This summer, the University of Missouri-St. Louis will open phase one of renovations to and expansion of the Nursing Learning Resource and Simulation Center. This expansion will allow UMSL to enroll 20 percent more nursing students.