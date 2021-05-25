UMSL to begin in-person classes this fall, not requiring face masks or social distancing for those vaccinated

ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri St. Louis announced Tuesday they will resume in-person activities on campus this fall.

The university made the decision as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease across the region and the number of vaccinated people increase.

UMSL is no longer requiring fully vaccinated students, faculty, staff, and visitors to wear face coverings or social distance when entering or inside university owned, operated or managed facilities and outdoor areas.

UMSL will also hold in-person orientation events for both freshman and transfer students in July and August as well as Welcome Week activities and the Fall Expo for students in August.

They are still encouraging people to get vaccinated and wear face coverings if they are not vaccinated.

Students requesting COVID-related academic accommodations should contact Disability Access Services. Employees should contact the Office of Human Resources.