ST. LOUIS- UMSL will hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, July 14.

Chancellor Chancellor Kristin Sobolik will discuss what life on campus will look like this fall. They’re working on plans for a safe return to campus.

The town hall is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

No registration is required. Students and families were encouraged to submit questions ahead of time so that the campus panel can respond.

You can catch the live stream at http://umsl.edu/go/townhall