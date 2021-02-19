UMSL’s mass COVID vaccination site expect to give over 2,000 doses of the vaccine Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The UMSL campus will host a mass clinic Saturday for those that have registered ahead of time.

The Missouri National Guard and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency are working together and expecting to give out 2,200 doses of the COVID vaccine. Health officials said they are reserving priority for those with high-risk factors.

These vaccines are being administered through the state’s online registration but St. Louis County residents who went through the county website could also be receiving shots.

Health officials are planning to receive 40,000 more doses of the vaccine in the St. Louis area. These will be going out to the city and almost a dozen nearby counties.

For those who do not have internet access, call the Missouri registration hotline at 877-435-8411.