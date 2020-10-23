Unclaimed Missouri property returned to owners who have recently filed for unemployment

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Jefferson City, MO—Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ (DOLIR’s) Division of Employment Security have partnered to help return Unclaimed Property to Missourians who have applied for unemployment benefits.

“Unclaimed property exists because at some point contact information related to an owner of an account somewhere has gone bad and cannot be located,” explained State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. “In the treasurers office unclaimed property is something we are constantly working at trying to return.”

Beginning last week, the Unclaimed Property Division began contacting over 88,000 Missourians. These efforts have already generated more than $186,000 in returned unclaimed property to almost 2,300 Missourians, with many of those checks already in the mail.

This is as many Missourian need help during these tough times. 1 in 10 Missourians has unclaimed property. The average return is $300. Missourians can search and claim online at ShowMeMoney.com. .

Those who are contacted by postcard, email, or phone call will have to submit a claim for their unclaimed property. The Treasurer’s Office anticipates the number of matches generated by this partnership is likely in excess of a hundred thousand claims representing tens of millions of dollars that could be returned to Missourians who need it.

“As Treasurer, utilizing as many resources as possible to return money to Missourians, especially as we mitigate the impact of COVID-19, is a priority,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick is also using the unclaimed property to pay back past due child support. They work with the Department of Social Services to use an automated system that matches unclaimed property with past-due child support. This new system has returned more than $3 million in past-due child support payments to Missouri families.

“I became involved in politics because I wanted to improve government efficiency and working with other state agencies to share data and help Missourians is one way to do that. I am grateful to the staff in my office who have been working on this new initiative since May and to the team at DOLIR for their partnership. I look forward to finding ways to work with other agencies to get unclaimed property back to Missourians where it belongs.”



The collaboration with the agency has provided an unknown avenue of financial help during a difficult time.

“DOLIR is happy to partner with Treasurer Fitzpatrick. This is a great example of how Governor Parson and Treasurer Fitzpatrick are leading state government staff to work better together to serve Missourians,” said DOLIR Director Anna Hui.