Undercover officer busts Fenton park patron soliciting boys; More victims likely

Robert Payne

FENTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are looking for more people who may have had contact with an elderly man who is known to frequent parks in Fenton, Velda City, Sunset Hills, and Jefferson County. Robert Payne, 75, is now being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center on charges of enticement of a minor and solicitation of child porn. Police believe there may be more victims.

A tipster alerted police to the incidents at Fenton City Park. Officers saw Payne repeatedly attempt to contact boys from his 2001 Ford Ranger. St. Louis County Police sent an undercover officer to investigate.

The youthful-looking officer was at Fenton City Park on March 8 when he was approached by the suspect. He told Payne that he was 16-years-old during a conversation. Then Payne asked for sexual contact with the undercover officer he believed was a minor. He was then placed under arrest.

Surveillance revealed that Payne was parked at the Fenton City park from March 1 to March 4 from about 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. He was seen parked near the basketball courts on March 1st.

St. Louis County Police say that on March 2 he repositioned his vehicle about eighteen times. This includes backing into a space to allow his view of the Lindbergh High School boys lacrosse team practice.

On March 3 police say Payne was spotted trying to talk to about ten to twelve boys near the basketball courts at Fenton City park.

Velda City Police Department, Sunset Hills Police Department, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have also investigated incidents relating to Payne. They believe there may be more victims in the area.

Anyone with information about more offenses committed by Robert Payne should contact St. Louis County Police Detectives at 314-615-4692.

