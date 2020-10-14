Underwear company will pay $500 dollars to be a couch potato

ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking to make some extra cash without leaving the house during quarantine an underwear company is looking to hire what it’s calling the “ultimate couch potato.”

Pockies will pay you $500 dollars a day to sit on your sofa in their boxer shorts. The only thing they ask in return is that you relax for five hours and take note of how you feel wearing their products.

The company says applicants must be 18-years of age or older, have no ambition, can snooze up to 10 times in a row, and have worn underwear at least once before.

Applications are available online, the deadline for submission is October 31.

The lucky slouch will be announced on Labor Day.



