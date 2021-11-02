Illegal resident sentenced for having sawed-off shotgun in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. — An undocumented man sentenced to 37 months in prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun in Illinois said he had the firearm because he liked how it looked.

Pedro Lozolla, 28, was sentenced Friday to federal prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois.

During sentencing, prosecutors said Lozolla admitted to owning the shotgun and selling drugs for several months while living illegally in Peoria, Illinois.

The firearm that authorities recovered was a modified ERA 12-gauge shotgun with the barrel sawed off. The stock of the gun had been removed and replaced with an aluminum baseball bat.

He pleaded guilty to the firearm charge in June 2021.

After completing his prison sentence, Lozolla will have three years of supervised release, according to prosecutors.