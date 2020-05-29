Unemployment rises to record levels in the Metro-East

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Unemployment is at record levels in the Metro-East. The state of Illinois has released jobless numbers for the month of April. They say that the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate as 15.1 percent. To put that number in perspective, the unemployment rate for April 2019 was 3.5 percent.
The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 16.9 percent in April 2020, a record high for the month of April, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.4 percent in April 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security says that the local labor force decreased by 30,000 people in April. The number of employed people dropped 66,000 from 2019.
A few hundred more people have found work in government jobs. But, drops range between the hundreds to thousands of people in hospitality, manufacturing, education, health, business, finance, and construction industries.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|Labor Market Area
|Apr 2020
|Apr 2019
|Over the Year Change
|St. Louis (IL-Section)
|15.1 %
|3.5 %
|11.6
|Bond County
|12.7 %
|3.4 %
|9.3
|Calhoun County
|17.2 %
|4.3 %
|12.9
|Clinton County
|13.7 %
|2.6 %
|11.1
|Jersey County
|15.5 %
|3.9 %
|11.6
|Macoupin County
|13.9 %
|3.7 %
|10.2
|Madison County
|14.9 %
|3.4 %
|11.5
|Monroe County
|12.6 %
|2.6 %
|10.0
|St. Clair County
|16.1 %
|3.8 %
|12.3
|Cities
|Alton City
|18.7 %
|4.7 %
|14.0
|Belleville City
|17.2 %
|3.8 %
|13.4
|Collinsville City
|17.2 %
|3.4 %
|13.8
|East St. Louis City
|17.5 %
|6.7 %
|10.8
|Edwardsville City
|11.4 %
|2.8 %
|8.6
|Granite City
|16.0 %
|4.1 %
|11.9
|O’Fallon City
|16.0 %
|3.2 %
|12.8
|Counties
|Greene County
|11.7 %
|3.7 %
|8.0
|Randolph County
|16.1 %
|3.0 %
|13.1
|Washington County
|17.5 %
|2.2 %
|15.3
|Other Areas
|LWIA 21
|13.0 %
|3.7 %
|9.3
|LWIA 22
|14.8 %
|3.4 %
|11.4
|LWIA 24
|15.6 %
|3.4 %
|12.2
|Southwestern EDR
|15.2 %
|3.4 %
|11.8
|Metropolitan Area
|April 2020*
|April 2019**
|Over-the-Year Change
|Bloomington
|12.8%
|3.3%
|9.5
|Carbondale-Marion
|17.1%
|3.4%
|13.7
|Champaign-Urbana
|10.9%
|3.3%
|7.6
|Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|17.6%
|3.5%
|14.1
|Danville
|17.2%
|4.3%
|12.9
|Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|15.2%
|3.6%
|11.6
|Decatur
|16.2%
|4.5%
|11.7
|Elgin
|16.6%
|3.9%
|12.7
|Kankakee
|15.9%
|4.4%
|11.5
|Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|15.1%
|3.7%
|11.4
|Peoria
|17.8%
|4.1%
|13.7
|Rockford
|22.4%
|4.5%
|17.9
|Springfield
|14.2%
|3.5%
|10.7
|St. Louis (IL-Section)
|15.1%
|3.5%
|11.6
|Illinois Statewide
|16.9%
|3.6%
|13.3
|* Preliminary I ** Revised