Unemployment rises to record levels in the Metro-East

A woman looks at signs at a store closed due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Unemployment is at record levels in the Metro-East. The state of Illinois has released jobless numbers for the month of April. They say that the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate as 15.1 percent. To put that number in perspective, the unemployment rate for April 2019 was 3.5 percent.

The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 16.9 percent in April 2020, a record high for the month of April, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.4 percent in April 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security says that the local labor force decreased by 30,000 people in April. The number of employed people dropped 66,000 from 2019.

A few hundred more people have found work in government jobs. But, drops range between the hundreds to thousands of people in hospitality, manufacturing, education, health, business, finance, and construction industries.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates



Labor Market Area Apr 2020 Apr 2019 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 15.1 % 3.5 % 11.6 Bond County 12.7 % 3.4 % 9.3 Calhoun County 17.2 % 4.3 % 12.9 Clinton County 13.7 % 2.6 % 11.1 Jersey County 15.5 % 3.9 % 11.6 Macoupin County 13.9 % 3.7 % 10.2 Madison County 14.9 % 3.4 % 11.5 Monroe County 12.6 % 2.6 % 10.0 St. Clair County 16.1 % 3.8 % 12.3 Cities Alton City 18.7 % 4.7 % 14.0 Belleville City 17.2 % 3.8 % 13.4 Collinsville City 17.2 % 3.4 % 13.8 East St. Louis City 17.5 % 6.7 % 10.8 Edwardsville City 11.4 % 2.8 % 8.6 Granite City 16.0 % 4.1 % 11.9 O’Fallon City 16.0 % 3.2 % 12.8 Counties Greene County 11.7 % 3.7 % 8.0 Randolph County 16.1 % 3.0 % 13.1 Washington County 17.5 % 2.2 % 15.3 Other Areas LWIA 21 13.0 % 3.7 % 9.3 LWIA 22 14.8 % 3.4 % 11.4 LWIA 24 15.6 % 3.4 % 12.2 Southwestern EDR 15.2 % 3.4 % 11.8

Metropolitan Area April 2020* April 2019** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 12.8% 3.3% 9.5 Carbondale-Marion 17.1% 3.4% 13.7 Champaign-Urbana 10.9% 3.3% 7.6 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 17.6% 3.5% 14.1 Danville 17.2% 4.3% 12.9 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 15.2% 3.6% 11.6 Decatur 16.2% 4.5% 11.7 Elgin 16.6% 3.9% 12.7 Kankakee 15.9% 4.4% 11.5 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 15.1% 3.7% 11.4 Peoria 17.8% 4.1% 13.7 Rockford 22.4% 4.5% 17.9 Springfield 14.2% 3.5% 10.7 St. Louis (IL-Section) 15.1% 3.5% 11.6 Illinois Statewide 16.9% 3.6% 13.3 * Preliminary I ** Revised

