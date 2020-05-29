Unemployment rises to record levels in the Metro-East

Breaking News
IL: 5,270 deaths/ 117,455 cases; MO: 738 deaths/ 12,795 cases.
A woman looks at signs at a store closed due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Unemployment is at record levels in the Metro-East. The state of Illinois has released jobless numbers for the month of April. They say that the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate as 15.1 percent. To put that number in perspective, the unemployment rate for April 2019 was 3.5 percent.

The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 16.9 percent in April 2020, a record high for the month of April, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.4 percent in April 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security says that the local labor force decreased by 30,000 people in April. The number of employed people dropped 66,000 from 2019.

A few hundred more people have found work in government jobs. But, drops range between the hundreds to thousands of people in hospitality, manufacturing, education, health, business, finance, and construction industries.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Labor Market AreaApr 2020Apr 2019Over the Year Change 
 
St. Louis (IL-Section)15.1 %3.5 %11.6 
Bond County12.7 %3.4 %9.3 
Calhoun County17.2 %4.3 %12.9 
Clinton County13.7 %2.6 %11.1 
Jersey County15.5 %3.9 %11.6 
Macoupin County13.9 %3.7 %10.2 
Madison County14.9 %3.4 %11.5 
Monroe County12.6 %2.6 %10.0 
St. Clair County16.1 %3.8 %12.3 
Cities    
Alton City18.7 %4.7 %14.0 
Belleville City17.2 %3.8 %13.4 
Collinsville City17.2 %3.4 %13.8 
East St. Louis City17.5 %6.7 %10.8 
Edwardsville City11.4 %2.8 %8.6 
Granite City16.0 %4.1 %11.9 
O’Fallon City16.0 %3.2 %12.8 
Counties    
Greene County11.7 %3.7 %8.0 
Randolph County16.1 %3.0 %13.1 
Washington County17.5 %2.2 %15.3 
Other Areas    
LWIA 2113.0 %3.7 %9.3 
LWIA 2214.8 %3.4 %11.4 
LWIA 2415.6 %3.4 %12.2 
Southwestern EDR15.2 %3.4 %11.8
Metropolitan AreaApril 2020*April 2019**Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington12.8%3.3%9.5
Carbondale-Marion17.1%3.4%13.7
Champaign-Urbana10.9%3.3%7.6
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights17.6%3.5%14.1
Danville17.2%4.3%12.9
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL15.2%3.6%11.6
Decatur16.2%4.5%11.7
Elgin16.6%3.9%12.7
Kankakee15.9%4.4%11.5
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI15.1%3.7%11.4
Peoria17.8%4.1%13.7
Rockford22.4%4.5%17.9
Springfield14.2%3.5%10.7
St. Louis (IL-Section)15.1%3.5%11.6
Illinois Statewide16.9%3.6%13.3
* Preliminary  I  ** Revised   

