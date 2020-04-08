Union asks Missouri’s governor to have all shoppers wear masks

VIENNA, AUSTRIA – APRIL 01: A supermarket employee hands out a protective mask to a shopper on April 01 in Vienna, Austria. Starting today the Austrian Government requires supermarket shoppers to wear protective face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The supermarkets are to provide the maks to their customers, although at […]

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The United Food Commercial Workers Local 655 is Missouri’s largest private-sector union. They are asking Governor Mike Parson to take action for grocery store and retail workers. They want all Missourians to cover their faces when they shop.

“This is a simple way to help protect workers and the general public,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “Please thank them and protect them by wearing a cloth mask when you go into the store.”

The CDC has recommended that everyone wear masks in public.

United Food Commercial Workers Local 655 represents more than 9,500 workers in eastern Missouri primarily in the grocery industry, as well as in food processing, food service, and manufacturing.