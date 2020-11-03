Union says Missouri prisons are dangerously understaffed, the worst they’ve ever seen

ST. LOUIS – Tim Cutt of the Missouri Corrections Officers Association talked about something that’s usually taboo – ‘Don’t expose a weakness’ – in this case he says the inmates already know.

“The inmate over at Missouri Eastern that tried to escape knew it. That’s why he went the route he went,” Cutt said.

He said last Wednesday’s assault on an officer and attempted escape at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific was a direct result of staffing problems.

He said, “Critical posts are not being filled because you’ve got nobody to fill them.”

The Department of Corrections last week said the assault and attempted escape began when “an offender…gained access to a supply closet and hid inside it. He then attacked an officer conducting a security check, assaulted him, and pulled him into the closet.”

D.O.C said officers apprehended the inmate seven minutes later and that the assaulted officer was taken to the hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Several corrections officers and their families reached out to FOX 2 to say they felt the state is downplaying what happened. Union Rep Cutt agreed, adding that this is bigger than one incident because staffing was bad before COVID.

In 2018 we reported how the Missouri Department of Corrections was scrambling to recruit because of a shortage of 800 at that time. Cutt believes the number of vacancies may be double in this pandemic.

He said, “I feel horrible for these staff members who are being forced and subjected to this treatment they’re being put through. I mean they’re working 18-19 hours a day and you’re coming in the very next day exhausted and you’ve gotta work it again. People aren’t going to be doing this very longer. They’re staring down the barrel of an unmanned prison somewhere.”

Cutt added that we don’t hear about most assaults. He said we only know of the one in Pacific because we asked after getting a tip. He says prisons across Missouri are reporting about one assault on an officer every day.

