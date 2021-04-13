Union Station hosts job fair today for positions at St. Louis Aquarium and Wheel

Lines are long on opening day of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station in St. Louis on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The new St. Louis Aquarium, is at the heart of the $187 million family entertainment complex at St. Louis Union Station in downtown St. Louis. Over 8,000 people were expected at the aquarium on opening day. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Aquarium and the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station are hosting a job fair Tuesday.

The attractions are looking to hire people to their staffs for summer 2021 and beyond from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The interviews will be held in the Midway space at Union Station.

The St. Louis Aquarium will be hiring people for the following positions:

Guest Experience Associates

Guest Experience Entertainer

Guest Experience Supervisor

Merchandise Supervisor

Photography Manager

Biologist 2 – Trainer

Animal Care Manager

Water Quality/Vet Tech

Manager – Ropes Course

Guest Experience Associate – Ropes Course

Supervisor – Ropes Course

Applicants can also apply online by clicking here.

The St. Louis Wheel is hiring people for the following positions:

Attendant Loaders

Maintenance Technicians

Applicants can also apply online by clicking here.