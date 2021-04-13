Union Station hosts job fair today for positions at St. Louis Aquarium and Wheel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lines are long on opening day of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station in St. Louis on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The new St. Louis Aquarium, is at the heart of the $187 million family entertainment complex at St. Louis Union Station in downtown St. Louis. Over 8,000 people were expected at the aquarium on opening day. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Aquarium and the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station are hosting a job fair Tuesday.

The attractions are looking to hire people to their staffs for summer 2021 and beyond from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The interviews will be held in the Midway space at Union Station.

The St. Louis Aquarium will be hiring people for the following positions:

  • Guest Experience Associates
  • Guest Experience Entertainer
  • Guest Experience Supervisor
  • Merchandise Supervisor
  • Photography Manager
  • Biologist 2 – Trainer
  • Animal Care Manager
  • Water Quality/Vet Tech
  • Manager – Ropes Course
  • Guest Experience Associate – Ropes Course
  • Supervisor – Ropes Course

Applicants can also apply online by clicking here.

The St. Louis Wheel is hiring people for the following positions:

  • Attendant Loaders 
  • Maintenance Technicians

Applicants can also apply online by clicking here.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News