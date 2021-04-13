Union Station hosts job fair today for positions at St. Louis Aquarium and Wheel

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Aquarium and the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station are hosting a job fair Tuesday.
The attractions are looking to hire people to their staffs for summer 2021 and beyond from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The interviews will be held in the Midway space at Union Station.
The St. Louis Aquarium will be hiring people for the following positions:
- Guest Experience Associates
- Guest Experience Entertainer
- Guest Experience Supervisor
- Merchandise Supervisor
- Photography Manager
- Biologist 2 – Trainer
- Animal Care Manager
- Water Quality/Vet Tech
- Manager – Ropes Course
- Guest Experience Associate – Ropes Course
- Supervisor – Ropes Course
Applicants can also apply online by clicking here.
The St. Louis Wheel is hiring people for the following positions:
- Attendant Loaders
- Maintenance Technicians
Applicants can also apply online by clicking here.