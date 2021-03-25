United Airlines announces new St. Louis-Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head service

ST. LOUIS–United Airlines announced Thursday that seasonal flights between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, SC would be available starting May 27. (HHH) beginning May 27 through September 6, 2021.
United Airlines flights from STL to Myrtle Beach will be available on Wednesday, Friday and Sundays of each week through September 6, while flights to Hilton Head are scheduled for Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Hilton Head flights will be direct, as opposed to flying to Savannah, GA.
“United’s announcement of new service is exciting, as we see more partners adding new destinations from STL,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director in a news release. “These two destinations show a real commitment by a major carrier to offer St. Louis travelers the most direct service to popular east coast tourist spots. So much so, any traveler to Hilton Head is now just minutes away from everything the island has to offer after getting off their flight. ”
The United announcement comes just as Spirit Airlines has announced it will add flights from St. Louis, also starting in May. Destinations include Fort Lauderdale, Pensacola, Orlando, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.