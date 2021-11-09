United Airlines will stop flying to this Missouri city

COLUMBIA, Mo — United Airlines announced it will discontinue service to several U.S. airports indefinitely, including one in Missouri, due to limited resources and staffing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline is dropping 11 regional routes to small cities from its hubs in Houston, Denver, and Chicago, Business Insider reported.

Columbia Regional Airport is one of the locations where United Airlines will indefinitely suspend flights, effective Jan. 4, 2022. The airline currently operates two daily outbound flights from Columbia, Missouri, to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

United started service at Columbia Regional Airport in August 2017. In a press release, the City of Columbia said the airport will be in instant communication with United and other carriers to evaluate the effects of the pandemic on the travel industry.

Meanwhile, American Airlines will continue to operate two flights to Chicago out of Columbia, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

“Columbia Regional Airport and the City of Columbia will continue to create an environment where American Airlines can thrive to ensure it is successful in the region,” Columbia city manager John Glascock said in a statement. “COU provides the entire mid-Missouri region a way to connect with the rest of the world. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure our customers have a positive and convenient travel experience they would not be able to replicate at other locations.”

Here are the other cities United will indefinitely cut from its routes, according to Business Insider:

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Michigan

College Station, Texas

Mosinee, Wisconsin

Evansville, Indiana

Killeen–Fort Hood, Texas

Lansing, Michigan

Monroe, Louisiana

Pierre, South Dakota

Watertown, South Dakota

Twin Falls, Idaho