Live: Gov. Pritzker holds COVID briefing for Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill.– Gov. JB Pritzker is holding a COVID briefing this morning for the state of Illinois. It comes as the White House on Friday announced that the United Center will serve as a vaccination center.

The United Center will have the capacity to administer 6,000 shots per day and is expected to be up and running within the next two weeks. The White House said they are deploying federal teams to work with state and local jurisdictions.

The state also expanded who is eligible. Starting Friday, those under 65 with underlying conditions can sign up to get vaccinated — but that depending on where you live.

The federal government is trying to ramp up its distribution to states. Gov. JB Pritzker said this week he expects to begin getting about 100,000 doses a day by the middle of March.

The news comes on the heels of a record-setting day in Illinois, more than 130,000 vaccines were administered. The previous record was only about 95,000.