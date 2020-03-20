Universities making tough decisions to fight COVID-19 spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This semester has been devastating for some students. Many are just looking for answers

Washington University is one of many universities that have been forced to make hard decisions that are directly affecting their students.

"After very careful thought and determination as well as recent guidelines from the state of Missouri, we have made the immensely tough decision to cancel commencement, "said Washington University Chancellor Andrew Martin.

Graduating seniors will not be able to walk across the stage this spring, another experience added to the list that many local college students will miss out on this year. Saint Louis university still hasn't made any final decisions yet, but their seniors, especially first-generation graduates, are starting to worry.

"We've all been kinda thinking about it and bouncing back different what-ifs, but we really don't know what's going to happen. We're just keeping hope right now," said Saint Louis University Senior Nina Rodriguez.

The scare of a COVID-19 outbreak has led to universities switching to online classes and moving students off-campus. Students have been wondering what exactly that means since they've already paid for housing. Some schools have made the decision to provide refunds. SLU has yet to make any official announcements.

Mizzou, Washington University, and Maryville University have confirmed they've made arrangements to refund students for the months they won't be on campus.