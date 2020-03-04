University City man dressed in costume arrested; accused of making Facebook live threats

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Police arrested a man dressed in costume and accused of making threats on live social media while in a business. University City posted on its Facebook page that the police department arrested 51-year-old Jeremey Garnier.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Delmar Monday around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving the man. Police say the caller advised them the suspect was making threats on Facebook Live and streaming the live video feed.

Garnier was taken into custody for various violations. He is charged with terrorist threats 1st Degree. A judge ordered him held without bond.