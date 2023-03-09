UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The University City Police Department is looking for people to join its team.

It’s hosting a hiring event this Saturday. There are openings for all positions within the department.

University City police officers make between $60,000 and $80,000. They also receive paid training, residency pay, tuition reimbursement and health benefits.

The written test for dispatchers will also be available to take at Saturday’s hiring event. It’s at the Heman Park Community Center from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.