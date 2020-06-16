University City reports sudden spike in Covid-19 cases among city employees

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – The numbers are taking University City leaders by surprise, in a seven-day time period, seven employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Up until now, University City government buildings have been Covid free.

“We’ve operated for an extended period of time, with virtually no problems,” said Gregory Rose, City Manager.

About half of the cases involve employees who perform administrative duties at city hall, Rose said. The other cases are scattered at other government buildings, including the Parks department. An eighth person in the police department tested positive for Covid-19 several days ago.

The source of the spike is unclear.

“We’re going to work very hard to find out what those employees’ activities’ were – here at work, as well as off-duty as much as they’re willing to share. But I think it’s in everyone’s best interest to determine how those employees contracted the virus,” said Rose.

Rose said University City has maintained a strict adherence to CDC and St. Louis County guidelines. He said there has been routine cleaning to ensure surfaces are clean. And employees have been instructed to practice social distancing and to wear masks.

While it is too early to determine what led to the employees testing positive, Rose noted the timing.

“Certainly, we are much more sensitive to the relaxing of the guidelines that allow people to move more freely, which is in some respects good, that it’s opening up our economy,” he said. “But at the same time, I think it’s opening up greater exposure to individual to possibly contract the virus.”

The affected employees have been quarantined. Anyone who may have come into contact with them in the workplace has also been asked to stay home until tests yield negative results.

Rose said the absences will not affect critical city services. He added that he was grateful to learn than the fire department was not affected, and that in this entire time, only one person in the police department contracted Covid-19. He says the above is proof that N95 masks provided to workers are making a significant difference.

He said employees should remain on guard as the pandemic continues.

“To impress upon everyone to be aware of how lethal this Coronavirus is, how contagious it is. And to do everything to try and limit your exposure, as well as make sure you wash your hands frequently. And that you adhere to the social distancing guidelines that have been established by the CDC and St. Louis County.”