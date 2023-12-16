UNIVERSITY CITY – A Missouri lottery player found themselves in disbelief upon discovering a $77,777 prize from a scratcher’s ticket purchased in University City.

She bought two lottery tickets and got to work. She said that as soon as she realized she had won, she started crying.

“I scratched it off, and I saw a 7, and then I saw another 7, then another 7, and I thought, ‘Oh, my God! Is this really saying $77,777?’” she said. “I can’t believe this. I really can’t believe this.”

With plans to use the winnings to buy a new car, the ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, located at 7579 Olive Blvd. in University City. The scratcher’s ticket purchased was the “Triple Red 777” scratcher’s ticket.

To participate in this game, match any of your chosen numbers to the winning numbers to secure the corresponding prize displayed. Uncover the black “7” symbol to instantly claim the revealed prize.

If you reveal a red “77” symbol, the prize is multiplied. Uncover the rare red “777” symbol, and the winnings triple. The chances of winning the grand prize in the “Triple Red 777” Scratchers ticket are 1 in 323,970, equating to a 0.000031% chance of winning.