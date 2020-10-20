University of Illinois cancels spring break, postpones semester start date

URBANA, Ill. – The University of Illinois has canceled spring break and pushed back the start of the semester by a week in an effort to reduce the spread of­ the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the university’s website, the start of the spring semester would be pushed back from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25

Since there will be no spring break the university will offer all students, faculty, and staff three additional non-instruction days off instead.

Spring break was originally scheduled from March 13-21.

The three days off would be Wednesday, Feb. 17; Wednesday, March 24; and Tuesday, April 13.

School officials say, a delayed start to the semester also gives time for entry testing to control the spread, requiring two negative tests before resuming on-campus activities.

The semester would end at its usual time, with commencement on May 15.

For more information click here.