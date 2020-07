CHAMPAIGN, Ill – The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign debuts a COVID-19 test developed at the school. Students and staff can now be tested with a saliva sample instead of an uncomfortable nasal swab. The results are available within 24-hours.

A testing tent opened yesterday near the Alice Campbell Alumni Center. University officials say the goal is to test 10,000 people per day by the start of classes which is August 24th.