University of Missouri faces possible class-action lawsuit over refund for tuition and fees

ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri closed campuses and switched to online classes in March due to the pandemic. A student filed a complaint today in Boone County seeks to represent a class of his schoolmates.

In the complaint, the plaintiff states class members received a diminished educational experience and received no or reduced value from student fees they paid associated with the in-person educational experience.

The suit wants to represent the more than 75,000 students in the 4-school UM system.

The suit alleges the University of Missouri’s refusal to reimburse this money constitutes breach of contract and violate state law.

According to the suit, the fees include things like; a $14.03 per credit hour fee for information technology, a $95.00 flat rate for student health; a $150.76 for the recreation center and student activity fees of $222.12 for undergraduate and $193.05 graduates.

The University of Missouri has already furloughed employees and made budget cuts due to financial impacts because of COVID-19.

Yesterday, the UM system president said during a board of curators meeting that staff will have high-quality lessons prepared for the upcoming semester if they are forced to resume online learning. He acknowledge that low-quality online experiences will lead to calls for tuition discounts.

