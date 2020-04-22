University of Missouri gives update on return to campus and ‘new normal’

COLUMBIA, Mo – The University of Missouri cancelled in-person classes weeks ago, but today the Mizzou campus sent a letter to students, faculty and staff, giving an update about heading back to campus and Fall classes.

School officials stated they expect to return to in-person operations and classes this fall. The letter says, ” we are developing plans for our return to campus within a “new normal” that we expect will be necessary.”

The school says it has workers disinfecting campus buildings and cleaning offices. The plan is to have staff and faculty return in phases once the pandemic reaches new stages of decline.

The letter also says officials are developing new social distancing procedures that could impact how classes are taught, meeting are run and research is conducted.