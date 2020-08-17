University of Missouri releases new COVID-19 restrictions and a symptom-tracking app

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri has released new restrictions and a new symptom tracking app amid the pandemic.

The new restrictions are in place currently and include events can’t be with more than 20 people whereas Boone County allows less than 100 people to gather.

“For the safety of our students and community, we must take further steps, including limiting opportunities for gathered groups,” said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri. “In addition, we continue to look for strategies and tools to assist our community members in doing everything that can be done individually to manage the spread of the virus.”

The university has defined an event as “any communal gathering on or off campus, outside of a classroom setting, lasting longer than 15 minutes.”

They are allowing students to apply for approval to hold events with more than 20 people by filling out the COVID-19 Event Request Form. They say these exceptions will be rare and attendees will have to wear masks, follow social distancing and adhere to protocols over the service of food and drink.

The university is also requiring any student, faculty member or staff member to notify them as soon as they’ve received a positive COVID-19 test.

“Within four hours of receiving their positive test results, students will notify the MU Student Health Center by submitting a secure online form and contact instructors to make arrangements to continue their studies remotely if they are able,” the university said.

They are also launching a symptom-tracking app to serve as a reminder for students to check their symptoms and temperature in addition to the required daily symptom and temperature checklist.