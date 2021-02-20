University of Missouri-St. Louis hosts mass vaccination event

ST. LOUIS – A Covid-19 mass vaccination event is taking place on Saturday on the campus of the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
The Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services, and State Emergency Management Agency are partnering with local healthcare providers.
The mass vaccination will take place from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until supplies run out at the Millennium Student Center.
Once you get your shot, the National Guard, DHSS, and SEMA will return 21 days later for Pfizer vaccines, and 28 days later for Moderna to administer that second dose. Most likely you will get that second shot at the same location you got the first. However, they are recommending you go online to mostopscovid.com where they have a health navigator that can answer your questions.