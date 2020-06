COLUMBIA, Mo. – Students and faculty will be returning to campuses as scheduled this August. A statement posted to the University of Missouri’s website says, “We are announcing that MU and UM System employees will follow the existing schedule and will begin in-person classes on Monday, Aug. 24.”

The university will continue to monitor the pandemic. They are ready to make adjustments if necessary.

