University of Missouri system plans for virtual spring commencement celebrations

COLUMBIA, Mo – All four UM universities are postponing in-person spring commencement exercises. The chancellors for all four universities made the announcement today.
A statement from UM says each university will celebrate graduates either virtually or in-person at a future date. University leaders will share their plans for students and families in the near future.
Mun Choi, the president of the UM system says, “hundreds of UM faculty and staff take part in these ceremonies each year, and it brings us great pride to celebrate our students’ accomplishments alongside them and their families. This May, we will have to adjust how we celebrate to ensure the safety of our university communities.”
The UM system previously announced that the remainder of the semester be conducted remotely.