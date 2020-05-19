Breaking News
University of Missouri system puts forth plan for in-person learning for the fall

COLUMBIA, MO – Students, parents, and employees are getting a better idea of what college campuses at the University of Missouri system might look like in the fall.

The board of curators met Tuesday via video conference.  System President Mun Choi laid out the “Show Me Renewal” plan.

It focuses on the safety of faculty, staff and students.

System campuses will follow recommendations from the CDC, state, and local public health officials.

Choi says the situation is fluid, but the plan, for now, features in-person learning when school starts in August.

If campuses are forced to resume remote online learning, Choi said faculty and staff will have high-quality lessons prepared.

He said they must be rich in content and well designed.

He also acknowledged low-quality online experiences will lead to calls for tuition discounts.

