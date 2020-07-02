Unnamed man dies in Thursday morning shooting

ST. LOUIS – An unnamed man died Thursday at 5:36 a.m. from gunshot wounds.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard. The Homicide Division is investigating.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – An unnamed man died Thursday at 5:36 a.m. from gunshot wounds.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard. The Homicide Division is investigating.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.