Unnamed man dies in Thursday morning shooting

News

ST. LOUIS – An unnamed man died Thursday at 5:36 a.m. from gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard. The Homicide Division is investigating.

