Unseasonably cold temperatures continue through the weekend

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a frigid start to the weekend as temperatures dipped into the low single-digits Saturday morning with subzero wind chills.

Saturday morning low temperatures dipped below zero in a few areas.

Despite plenty of sunshine, Saturday will stay unseasonably cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Forecast high temperatures for Saturday.

Temperatures will still be quite cold Sunday morning but lows will be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday morning, dropping into the teens.

There will be an improvement for Sunday as temperatures climb above freezing, to the upper 30s, to near 40. These numbers are still a bit below normal for this time of year. There should once again be a lot of sunshine but some clouds will return for the afternoon and evening as a cold front approached the region from the north.

Forecast afternoon high temperatures for Sunday.

The cold front comes through Sunday night. Monday will likely be the coldest day of the work week with lows in the mid 30s. After Monday, the rest of the work week is looking much better with temperatures in the 40s most days and dry conditions. The will have a big impact on the snowpack across the viewing area.