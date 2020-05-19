Cloudy skies today, scattered storms this afternoon into evening

ST. LOUIS – We continue to deal with a slow-moving weather system that is lumbering through the Midwest. Today will be much like Monday, clouds with a little sun and occasionally a quick passing shower or thundershowers especially this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s this morning and 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a spot shower still possible. Low temperatures will dip back into the 50s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures will warm slightly to near 70.