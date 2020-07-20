Unsettled weather continues into Monday with scattered showers and storms

ST. LOUIS – We have some spotty thunderstorm activity out there now. This will continue through Monday morning. The cold front that moved in late in the day yesterday has now stalled across the region for today.

A few rounds of scattered rain and storms will be possible today. A few storms could be strong again…hail and wind the concern. Mostly cloudy and still warm, but not as bad as the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s but humidity stays high, so it’ll still feel like the low-mid 90s for much of the day.

A few storms continue for tonight with lows in the low 70s. Rain and storms likely again for Tuesday. Storm chances continue on and off through Friday.