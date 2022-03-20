ST. LOUIS – Sunday and Monday will be a beautiful start to the Spring season with temperatures unseasonably warm for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 70s both days.

Clouds increase for Monday ahead of our next slow-moving system. Gusty southerly winds will also return to the region on Monday.

Rain and thunder chances increase Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Widespread rain and possibly some thunder will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute. While some thunder is possible, instability should stay low. At this point severe weather is looking unlikely.

Scattered showers continue at times on Tuesday with another chance of some storms later in the day into the evening hours.

As the closed low pressure system slowly moves northeast of the area we will see showers continue to wrap around the system and impact the region through at least Wednesday night. Showers may linger into Thursday morning as well.

Rain amounts from this system could easily total around 1″ for much of the St. Louis region, with higher amounts to the east and southeast.