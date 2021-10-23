Unsettled weekend weather with severe storms possible Sunday

ST. LOUIS – Unsettled weekend weather with multiple rounds of rain and storms forecast to impact the area, including a threat for severe weather for St. Louis on Sunday.

Saturday morning into the afternoon expect scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder mainly south of I-70 to continue spreading eastward. This activity gradually tapers off through the afternoon.

Later Saturday evening into tonight showers and storms develop across central and east central Missouri and lift north ahead of a warm front as we head into early Sunday morning. These storms could produce some hail along with heavy rain. The front stalls across northern Missouri and west central Illinois where heavy rain and storms will continue for much of the day on Sunday. Our far northern counties could be impacted by multiple waves of heavy rain through the day with amounts to around 2”.

For the St. Louis metro area and points south there will be dry time with a few scattered showers or storms at any point. Otherwise much of Sunday brings warmer temperatures to the mid to upper 70s and gusty south/southwesterly winds.

The main concern begins late Sunday afternoon into the evening hours as a low-pressure system and cold front begin to move in. With instability and many ingredients for severe weather in place, strong to severe storms are expected to develop as the cold front moves in. While damaging winds will be the highest concern, large hail and tornadoes are also possible. These storms that develop should merge into a line and push east across the region into Sunday night. Rain comes to an end from west to east overnight into early Monday morning.

A few spot showers may impact the area early on Monday. For the afternoon, lots of clouds and highs in the upper 50s.