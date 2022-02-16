Unusual amount of crows found dead in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Wildlife officials are investigating why dozens of crows died around the federal courthouse in Downtown St. Louis recently.

A biologist collected several of the dead birds for analysis. A Missouri Department of Conservation spokesman told FOX 2 that the situation is unusual.

Approximately another 50 dead crows were reported at Creve Coeur Lake over the weekend. Sometimes blackbirds die in mass when threatened by a predator. They forget which way is up, crash, and die.

Bird flu cases have been discovered in turkeys as close as Kentucky and Indiana. The CDC said there is no public health concern for bird flu. It does remain a mystery however and for some folks a symbol. In literature, dead crows are often associated with loneliness, despair, and misfortune.