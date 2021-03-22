Up-Down arcade bar offering free tokens to fully vaccinated people

ST. LOUIS– A local arcade bar is rewarding people who get the vaccine with free tokens. The Up-Down bar is introducing its “Tokens for Poke’ns” rewards program as a way to thank people for taking the important step towards bringing the restaurant industry back to normal.

The bar is offering 20 free game tokens to metro area adults when they show their vaccine card with both doses accounted for or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Related Content Get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021 for showing your vaccination card

David Hayden, the manager for Up-Down, says he got the idea in the waiting area after getting his first dose.

“After all the excitement and anticipation to get the vaccine, the actual experience seemed almost anti-climactic. You want to celebrate it, and we want to give people a chance to do that,” said Hayden.

The offer starts today and you just need to show your completed vaccination card to a bartender or server to collect your prize.

The promotion will be offered to everyone who has a completed vaccination card for the first three weeks. After that, newly vaccinated guests can bring in their card up to three weeks after their second dose. The promotion will run through the summer.

Guests will still be required to wear masks, follow social distancing measures, and follow city safety guidelines.

You can learn more about Up-Down Arcade Bar and the offer on their website.