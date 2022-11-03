This story will be live updated as information is confirmed.

UPDATE 1:45 P.M. — Springfield Public Schools sent out an update on the situation at Hillcrest High School. The update states:

“This update is to reiterate that all Hillcrest students and staff are safe and to provide next steps. There is no evidence of a credible threat and the building has been cleared room by room.

“Out of an abundance of caution students have been escorted for reunification to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Reunification through parent pick up is optional. Parents who wish to pick up their child early should enter the Fairgrounds through Gate 10 and exit through Gate 2 after reunification occurs. Students who drive will be dismissed following reunification of other students. Bus service for those who ride the bus will be provided at the regular time. Any students who are not participating in reunification with parents at the Fairgrounds will be dismissed at the regular time.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we followed our emergency procedures to ensure that all students and staff are safe.

“We greatly appreciate the prompt, professional response of local law enforcement and our school police officers.”

UPDATE 1:15 P.M. — Students are now being evacuated to the school’s football field. Parents waiting for their students at the school told KOLR10’s Moran that they will be evacuated to the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds next.

UPDATE 12:52 P.M. — KOLR10 Reporter Sydney Moran spoke to a parent, who said her daughter told her that students are being asked to stay silent and not use their phones.

UPDATE 12:45 P.M. — Springfield Public Schools announced that they are on lockdown — not being evacuated. An announcement from Principal Rob Kroll reads:

“We want to let you know that there is currently a police presence at Hillcrest but everyone is safe. Springfield police and school police are responding to a 911 call that shots had been fired on campus. However, at this time, there is no indication that that has happened. Again, everyone at Hillcrest is safe at this time.

“The building is currently locked down as law enforcement search the building. We are encouraging students and families to remain calm as we investigate this report. When we have more facts to share we will update you immediately. In the meantime, we ask that you do not come to the school. Thank you for your understanding as we respond.”

Original story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hillcrest High School is being evacuated as Springfield Police Department officers, ambulances, and fire department vehicles arrive at the school.

“From Hillcrest. There is currently a police presence at HHS but everyone is safe. Please check your email for more details,” a mass text from the school read.

The Springfield Police Department said that at this time, there is “no indication of a shooter” at Hillcrest High School. SPD directed questions to Springfield Public Schools. Our newsroom has left a message with SPS to get more information and we have a crew on the scene.

Springfield Police Department officers were called to Hillcrest High School to assist the school. SPD is blocking off Grant Avenue. Parents picking up their students are being asked to go to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.