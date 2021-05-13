Update: Waffle the rescue horse births baby girl; watch live stream with her foal

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch announced Waffle the miniature rescue horse birthed a baby girl Wednesday night. They launched a live stream for the public ahead of her birth and is keeping the webcam up for viewers to get a first look.

Waffle the Mini Horse is 10 years old. She was surrendered to the ranch in November 2020. Her mane and tail were covered in burrs along with the other three minis in the group, including her colt, Toast. She arrived at Longmeadow early in her pregnancy.

Waffle went into labor Wednesday night and gave birth to her faol who is currently unnamed.

You can get a first look at the new baby horse on Longmeadow Rescue Ranch’s webpage. Viewers can also send well wishes to Waffle and her baby on Longmeadow’s Facebook page.

Longmeadow says Waffle won’t be adoptable until her foal is weaned, but there are plenty of other farm animals ready for a loving family.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is a haven for hundreds of abused and neglected horses, cows, goats, pigs, ducks, and other farm animals.

To find out more about Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, the animals available for adoption, the Barn Buddies program, or how to donate, visit longmeadowrescueranch.org.

