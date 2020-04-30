Updated numbers show where coronavirus is still having significant impacts

ST. LOUIS – The newest COVID-19 case counts show multiple counties in the St. Louis area with more deaths and additional cases.

There are at least eight additional COVID-19 deaths in the St. Louis region being reported in the latest numbers. 16 of the 28 counties we are tracking Thursday morning on both sides of the river are reporting new cases and/or new deaths. But the other dozen counties are reporting no new cases.

St. Louis county is still reporting that 1,067 people have recovered from COVID-19- that is the same number as of Wednesday. Our other counties are reporting 555 people as recovered that’s up from 532 yesterday.