Updates: List of businesses and venues reopening in the St. Louis area

WASHINGTON (AP) — A country convulsed by violent protests picked up the pieces Monday morning and braced for more trouble amid a coast-to-coast outpouring of rage over police killings of black people. President Donald Trump demanded the nation's governors crack down harder on the violence, telling them: “Most of you are weak.”

After six straight days of unrest, a new routine was developing: residents waking up to neighborhoods in shambles, shopkeepers sweeping up broken glass and taking stock of ransacked stores, and police and political leaders weighing how to address the boiling anger.