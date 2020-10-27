UPI looks at copyright issues with McCloskey photo greeting cards

ST. LOUIS – Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Central West End couple who pleaded not guilty to charges for pointing guns at protesters back in June may soon face another legal issue.

According to our partners at the Post- Dispatch, United Press International is considering whether to send a “cease and desist” order to the couple because they’re using this UPI photo as part of their personal greeting card.

UPI’s director of photography in Washington says the photo was being used without permission and the company’s legal department is looking into it.