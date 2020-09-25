UPS to hire over 1,200 seasonal employees in St. Louis, Earth City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As the holiday season approaches, UPS announced earlier this week they will be hiring over 1,200 seasonal employees in the St. Louis and Earth City areas.

A spokesperson from UPS says the company is preparing for a “record peak holiday season” and need tractor-trailer and package car drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers.

The jobs pay range from $14.50 to $30 an hour. Seasonal jobs may also become permanent as needed.

Eligible UPS employees can receive can also receive employee benefits that include up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.