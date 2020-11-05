Upswing in temperatures giving golfers another swing to enjoy the nice weather

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Golf courses are seeing the bonus days of fall with unusually warm temperatures.

“I mean this is just bonus for us right now,” says owner Dale Boggs of GolfPort in Maryland Heights.

The unbeatable weather is giving golfers another swing at GolfPort in Maryland Heights.

“It’s nice to have the sun again instead of all that rain we had,” Pam Rak, a player at the range said.

Even with the stretch of bad weather last month they are still seeing good business.

“They haven’t slowed down that much because we’ve had such good weather,” explained Boggs. “Our seasons are so short and you get a period of two or three days of rain, those days are lost.”

The range acts as a time to unplug from the week’s worries.

“They’re not thinking about all the things they were when they pulled in the parking lot,” Boggs says. “It’s a good way for them to just kind of get away from everything and to go play golf. It’s therapy for people and I’ve had a lot of people tell me that.”

Therapy sessions at the range stay open as late as possible in the season. The owner said he stays open as long as highs climb into the 40s and 50s with little wind chill.

